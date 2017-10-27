Zoo Day: Dwarf Crocodile - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: Dwarf Crocodile

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You'll find them mostly in sub-Saharan and central Africa, in places like small rivers and swamps.
     
And, the dwarf crocodile is also among those of the species at risk, when it comes to poachers and other hunters.
     
Jeremy Fontaine from the San Diego Zoo tells us more on that and other things you may not know.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.