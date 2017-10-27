Funnyman Joe Machi: From corporate to comedy

(NEWS 8) - What better way to start the weekend off than with a laugh?

Comedian Joe Machi joined News 8's Dan Cohen and Nichelle Medina on the morning Extra Friday morning to do just that.

He told his story of how he went from the human resources department of a corporate business to the comedy stage, and what he likes about San Diego compared to his home state of Pennsylvania.

Don't miss Machi on Friday and Saturday night at the American Comedy Co. Learn more about Machi here.