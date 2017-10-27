Small brush fire briefly threatens homes in Alpine

ALPINE (CNS) - A small brush fire briefly threatened homes Friday in a back-country neighborhood in eastern San Diego County before crews were able to snuff out the flames.



The blaze off Real Way Lane in Alpine erupted for unknown reasons about 1:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.



Ground and airborne firefighters had the spread of the flames halted within about 20 minutes, said Jon Heggie, a fire captain with the state agency.



No structural damage or injuries were reported.



The cause of the roughly half-acre fire, which burned within several hundred yards of residences, was under investigation, Heggie said.

#OaksFire [Update] Forward progress has been stopped at 1/2 acres, both air and ground resources are at scene. pic.twitter.com/NGXcdUhHyF — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 27, 2017