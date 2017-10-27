Firefighters knock down small brush fire in Mountain View - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Firefighters knock down small brush fire in Mountain View

Posted: Updated:

MOUNTAIN VIEW (NEWS 8) - Firefighters quickly knocked down a small brush fire in a canyon off Marketplace Avenue in Mountain View.

The fire grew to about a half acre on a slope leading down to the canyon, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. No buildings were threatened.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.