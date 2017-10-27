Trump responds to Calif. billionaire urging impeachment

National City celebrated its unsung heroes Thursday. Mayor Ron Morrison presented his 11th Annual State of the City Address and News 8's Marcella Lee served as emcee of the event held at Cornerstone Church.
An Oceanside artists who once won an Academy Award is expressing his golden Hollywood touch in North County.
San Diego Zoo Global researchers will use a custom drone next month to monitor the impact of changing sea ice patterns on polar bears in the Canadian Arctic, zoo officials announced Thursday.
An argument between two men near Petco Park led Thursday to a stabbing that sent one of them to a hospital, authorities said.
With the region facing a growing housing crisis AIA San Diego is hoping tiny homes can be the solution to the problem.
A 20-year-old man first thought to be a teenager was rushed to a hospital Thursday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in San Diego's Chollas View neighborhood, police said.
Officials showed off the $28 million Jackie Robinson YMCA in Southeast San Diego on Thursday, which is scheduled to open to the public on Saturday.
The County of San Diego's Air Pollution Control District issued a smoke advisory Thursday, suggesting people limit outdoor activities if they smell smoke from the fires burning in Mexico.
Prince Albert II of Monaco lauded famed oceanographer Walter Munk Thursday for the centenarian's decades of scientific work and continued studies into issues like climate change.