Neighborhood Eyesore: Foreclosed home is trashing the neighborhood

San Diegans on Friday shelled out quite a few Benjamins to see the Tony-Award Winning Broadway smash, "Hamilton."
A retired postal worker in Flinn Springs is fed up with the mess next to his house and he wants something done about it.
An Escondido man who broke into several North County homes and sexually assaulted young girls as they slept in their bedrooms pleaded guilty Friday to 13 felony charges, including assault with intent to commit lewd acts on children.
A team of international scientists – including many based in San Diego – are on the Sea of Cortez this month trying to save a highly-endangered Mexican porpoise.
A Mexican businessman who made nearly $600,000 in illegal contributions to the 2012 San Diego mayoral campaigns of Bonnie Dumanis and Bob Filner was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison.
National City celebrated its unsung heroes Thursday. Mayor Ron Morrison presented his 11th Annual State of the City Address and News 8's Marcella Lee served as emcee of the event held at Cornerstone Church.
An Oceanside artists who once won an Academy Award is expressing his golden Hollywood touch in North County.
San Diego Zoo Global researchers will use a custom drone next month to monitor the impact of changing sea ice patterns on polar bears in the Canadian Arctic, zoo officials announced Thursday.
An argument between two men near Petco Park led Thursday to a stabbing that sent one of them to a hospital, authorities said.
With the region facing a growing housing crisis AIA San Diego is hoping tiny homes can be the solution to the problem.