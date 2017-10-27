Neighborhood Eyesore: Foreclosed home is trashing the neighborho - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Neighborhood Eyesore: Foreclosed home is trashing the neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

FLINN SPRINGS (NEWS 8) - A retired postal worker in Flinn Springs is fed up with the mess next to his house and he wants something done about it. 

George Kay contacted News 8 saying the bank-owned house next to his is filled with trash and attracts not only squatters but also wild animals. 

News 8's Heather Hope reports from Flinn Springs with this Your Stories Report. 

If you have a story you think News 8 would be interested in, send the information to yourstories@kfmb.com

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.