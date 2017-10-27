Hamilton: San Diegans line up for tickets for Broadway's hit sho - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hamilton: San Diegans line up for tickets for Broadway's hit show

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diegans on Friday shelled out quite a few Benjamins to see the Tony-Award Winning Broadway smash, "Hamilton." 

Tickets sold out in a flash online, but News 8's Ashley Jacobs caught up with die-hard fans who did not throw away their shot and camped out for hours at the box office. 

Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

It is the story of Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. 

The show features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway. 

Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Hamilton is appropriate for ages 10+ since there is some strong language.

