Zevely Zone: Helping woman put her home and life back together

BARRIO LOGAN (NEWS 8) - A Barrio Logan resident who works full time and takes care of her elderly mother needed a helping hand. 

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Barrio Logan where "rebuilding Together San Diego" has completed another home makeover. 

Rebuilding together San Diego relies on corporate sponsorship and private donations to fund their projects. 

If you would like to learn more about the non-profit organization, visit their website. 

