Extra security at Meadowbrook Middle School after second 'hit list' found

POWAY (NEWS 8/CNS) - Law enforcement and administrators at Meadowbrook Middle School are providing extra resources Monday as a way to ensure that students and staff are safe.

On Friday, another Meadowbrook Middle School student was found carrying a "hit list" of fellow classmates' names and was detained by law enforcement personnel for questioning, authorities reported.

Staffers at the Poway intermediary school reported the discovery, according to sheriff's officials, who did not immediately provide further details about the contents of the potentially threatening message.

"As a precaution, students whose names appeared on the list have been notified," Detective Jess Allensworth said.

The principal of Meadowbrook Middle School sent the following letter to families:

Dear Meadowbrook Families, This morning, Friday, October 27, detectives with the Poway Sheriff’s Department were notified about a second alleged list at Meadowbrook unrelated to previous email notifications. Authorities are meeting with the student and their family and are currently conducting an investigation, and we will be contacting families as needed. We are continuing to cooperate with law enforcement and will provide any additional information as necessary. Law enforcement and administrators have procedures in place to safeguard our students, staff, and the community related to these two incidents. The following resources will be in place Monday and as needed throughout the week: Counselors available to support students, staff or families in need. Presence of law enforcement on campus and in the community. Heightened supervision by staff before, during and after the school day. Also on Monday, a deputy from the Poway Sheriff’s department will join me before school in front of the campus to address questions or concerns. As always, please do not hesitate to contact the Poway Sheriff’s Department. I again want to commend our students who courageously provided us information so that we are able to proactively address safety issues with urgency. We are grateful to our students who “See something, say something”, which helps keep us all safe. I remain your proud principal. Miguel Carrillo

Additionally, deputies will conduct patrols of the Meadowbrook Lane campus Monday to make sure there are no hazards, Allensworth said.

On Thursday, a student at the school was caught with a similar list of purported targeted enemies, this one including the names of faculty members along with those of classmates, officials said.

That boy's list made no mention of specific acts of violence, Detective Chris Allen said.

The names of both students were withheld because they are minors.