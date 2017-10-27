Extra security at Meadowbrook Middle School after second 'hit list' found

Law enforcement and administrators at Meadowbrook Middle School are providing extra resources Monday as a way to ensure that students and staff are safe.
Grief counselors will be at Sunset Hills Elementary School Monday, as students and staff mourn the deaths of two siblings.
In these divided times, a local mosque is working to bring people together. On Sunday, the Muslim Community Center of Greater San Diego held its annual Open Mosque Day.
A suspect remained at large Sunday after he attacked a 78- year-old man who walked in on his home being burglarized.
For the third year in a row, the Helen Woodward Animal Center dubbed the Sunday before Halloween as its "Howl-o-Ween Harvest." The event includes games, crafts and mazes, but the best part might be a petting zoo where kids can learn about different animals and all the things they do for our environment. All funds raised go toward the nonprofit portion of the organization, which is all about helping animals.
More than 100 volunteers came together Saturday to help clean up the Mission Valley Preserve for National Make a Difference Day. The effort was organized by the San Diego River Park Foundation as part of its annual Clean Sweep event. The volunteers helped beautify the preserve by restoring murals, painting over graffiti and cleaning up hiking trails. They also removed invasive plants that can affect wildlife in the area.
A man was stabbed in a carjacking attempt in an airport parking lot, and the suspect remained at large Sunday.
To thank her for her years of service to the San Diego community and to show appreciation for her delicious soul food, a local politician proclaimed Saturday Sister Pee Wee Day.