Second 'hit list' found at Meadowbrook Middle School

POWAY (CNS) - For a second consecutive day, a Meadowbrook Middle School student was found carrying a "hit list" of fellow classmates' names and was detained Friday by law enforcement personnel for questioning, authorities reported.

Staffers at the Poway intermediary school reported the discovery, according to sheriff's officials, who did not immediately provide further details about the contents of the potentially threatening message.

"As a precaution, students whose names appeared on the list have been notified," Detective Jess Allensworth said.

Additionally, deputies will conduct patrols of the Meadowbrook Lane campus Monday to make sure there are no hazards, Allensworth said.

On Thursday, another student at the school was caught with a similar list of purported targeted enemies, this one including the names of faculty members along with those of classmates, officials said.

That boy's list made no mention of specific acts of violence, Detective Chris Allen said.

The names of both students were withheld because they are minors.