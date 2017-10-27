Second 'hit list' found at Meadowbrook Middle School

For a second consecutive day, a Meadowbrook Middle School student was found carrying a "hit list" of fellow classmates' names and was detained Friday by law enforcement personnel for questioning, authorities reported.
A team of international scientists – including many based in San Diego – are on the Sea of Cortez this month trying to save a highly-endangered Mexican porpoise.
A Barrio Logan resident who works full time and takes care of her elderly mother needed a helping hand.
The U.S. government announced Thursday that prototypes for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico have been completed and will be subjected to punishment to test their mettle — by workers wielding sledgehammers, torches, pickaxes and battery-operated tools.
San Diegans on Friday shelled out quite a few Benjamins to see the Tony-Award Winning Broadway smash, "Hamilton."
A retired postal worker in Flinn Springs is fed up with the mess next to his house and he wants something done about it.
An Escondido man who broke into several North County homes and sexually assaulted young girls as they slept in their bedrooms pleaded guilty Friday to 13 felony charges, including assault with intent to commit lewd acts on children.
A Mexican businessman who made nearly $600,000 in illegal contributions to the 2012 San Diego mayoral campaigns of Bonnie Dumanis and Bob Filner was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison.
National City celebrated its unsung heroes Thursday. Mayor Ron Morrison presented his 11th Annual State of the City Address and News 8's Marcella Lee served as emcee of the event held at Cornerstone Church.
An Oceanside artists who once won an Academy Award is expressing his golden Hollywood touch in North County.