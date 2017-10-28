Reverse Trick-or-Treat: Kids make special treats for shelter animals

A team of international scientists – including many based in San Diego – are on the Sea of Cortez this month trying to save a highly-endangered Mexican porpoise.
Illegal gill net fishing in the Sea of Cortez is killing marine mammals, sea turtles, and fish. CBS News 8’s meteorologist Shawn Styles traveled to San Felipe where he teamed up with the Sea Shepherd crew to save ocean creatures from deadly, underwater ghost nets.
Halloween is a few days away, but on Friday night shelter animals looking for a new homes received some special treats.
If you need to fill up your car's gas tank, you might want to do it this weekend before the gas tax in California jumps 12 cents next week.
For a second consecutive day, a Meadowbrook Middle School student was found carrying a "hit list" of fellow classmates' names and was detained Friday by law enforcement personnel for questioning, authorities reported.
A Barrio Logan resident who works full time and takes care of her elderly mother needed a helping hand.
The U.S. government announced Thursday that prototypes for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico have been completed and will be subjected to punishment to test their mettle — by workers wielding sledgehammers, torches, pickaxes and battery-operated tools.
San Diegans on Friday shelled out quite a few Benjamins to see the Tony-Award Winning Broadway smash, "Hamilton."
A retired postal worker in Flinn Springs is fed up with the mess next to his house and he wants something done about it.
An Escondido man who broke into several North County homes and sexually assaulted young girls as they slept in their bedrooms pleaded guilty Friday to 13 felony charges, including assault with intent to commit lewd acts on children.