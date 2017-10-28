Reverse Trick-or-Treat: Kids make special treats for shelter ani - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Reverse Trick-or-Treat: Kids make special treats for shelter animals

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Halloween is a few days away, but on Friday night shelter animals looking for a new homes received some special treats.

Animal ambassadors dressed up in costume for the San Diego Humane Society's Reverse Trick-or-Treat event.

Most animals at the shelter have plenty of tricks, but this Halloween all the rescue animals deserve a treat.

"They get to see all the kids which is good socialization for them. Special treats, it's fun for them to celebrate the holiday," said Staci Hurley, onsite educator for the San Diego Humane Society.

This weekend, through Halloween if you donate an unopened pet threat at the San Diego Humane Society, the adoption fee will be reduced to $10.

"That's all it takes, is one experience volunteering and someone walking through and unexpectedly falling in love. That is all you need," said Halee Petzinger, a former volunteer.

October is Adopt A Shelter Dog Month, and so far this month, The San Diego Humane Society has helped 225 dogs find new homes with the goal of reaching 300 by Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.