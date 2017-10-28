Two children killed in Rancho Bernardo condo fire, 1 adult in se - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two children killed in Rancho Bernardo condo fire, 1 adult in serious condition

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Two children who were pulled from a fire in a second-floor apartment in the Rancho Bernardo community have died, police said Saturday.

San Diego Police Lt. Mike Holden confirmed the two children, a 7-year0old girl and a 10-year-old boy, died after the fire, which began about 3 a.m. near Bernardo Center Drive and Regalo Lane, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A man, 37, was also rescued from the fire and remains in serious condition at UC San Diego Medical Center.

It took about 20 minutes for firefighters to knock down the blaze.

The fire was being investigated by homicide detectives.

