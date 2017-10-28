15-ton steel object falls off flatbed on I-15 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

15-ton steel object falls off flatbed on I-15

(NEWS 8) - A 10 to 15-ton steel object the size of a car fell off a flatbed big rig on Interstate 15.

The large piece of steel came off the truck as it made the transition from eastbound State Route 94 to southbound I-15. 

Two southbound I-15 lanes were shut down as a tow crew worked to haul away the object. Caltrans was also called to the scene to investigate damage to the freeway asphalt.

No one was injured as a result of the lane obstruction.

