Gurriel banned 5 games in 2018 for racist gesture at Darvish

HOUSTON (AP) — Yuli Gurriel of the Houston Astros has been suspended for five games next season for making a racist gesture at Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish during the World Series.
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the penalty Saturday, a day after Gurriel's actions during Game 3.
Manfred said he didn't think it would be fair to penalize the rest of the Astros by suspending Gurriel during the World Series. Manfred said he understood other people might take a different view.
Gurriel will miss the first five games of the 2018 season and will not be paid during his suspension.
___
More MLB baseball here.
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A suicide truck bomb exploded outside a popular hotel in Somalia's capital on Saturday, killing at least 23 people and wounding more than 30, and gunfire continued as security forces pursued other attackers inside the building, police said.
Two people in Chula Vista were left with serious but non-lethal injuries after a shooting Saturday morning.
Two children who were pulled from a fire in a second-floor apartment in the Rancho Bernardo community have died, police said Saturday.
Yuli Gurriel of the Houston Astros has been suspended for five games next season for making a racist gesture at Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish during the World Series.
A team of international scientists – including many based in San Diego – are on the Sea of Cortez this month trying to save a highly-endangered Mexican porpoise.
Illegal gill net fishing in the Sea of Cortez is killing marine mammals, sea turtles, and fish. CBS News 8’s meteorologist Shawn Styles traveled to San Felipe where he teamed up with the Sea Shepherd crew to save ocean creatures from deadly, underwater ghost nets.
Halloween is a few days away, but on Friday night shelter animals looking for a new homes received some special treats.
If you need to fill up your car's gas tank, you might want to do it this weekend before the gas tax in California jumps 12 cents next week.
For a second consecutive day, a Meadowbrook Middle School student was found carrying a "hit list" of fellow classmates' names and was detained Friday by law enforcement personnel for questioning, authorities reported.