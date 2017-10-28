2 hurt after altercation at party leads to gunfire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2 hurt after altercation at party leads to gunfire

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Two people in Chula Vista were left with serious but non-lethal injuries after a shooting Saturday.


At about 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Kennedy Street, the Chula Vista Police Department said. They found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and another 40-year-old man with serious facial injuries at the scene.

Both victims -- who were not identified -- were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officers said.

Police said they believe an altercation began in an apartment before spilling out into a parking lot, resulting in the shooting. The relationship between the two victims was unknown.

An investigation was ongoing today, but no one was in custody, police said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.