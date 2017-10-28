Community gathers to celebrate beloved soul food restaurateur Sister Pee Wee

To thank her for her years of service to the San Diego community and to show appreciation for her delicious soul food, a local politician proclaimed Saturday Sister Pee Wee Day.
Two children who were pulled from a fire in a second-floor apartment in the Rancho Bernardo community have died, police said Saturday.
Dozens of people gathered for the second annual Talk Race Symposium at Point Loma Community Presbyterian Church to discuss race relations and diversity.
More than 100 volunteers came together today to help clean up the Mission Valley Preserve for National Make a Difference Day. The effort was organized by the San Diego River Park Foundation as part of its annual Clean Sweep event. The volunteers helped beautify the preserve by restoring murals, painting over graffiti and cleaning up hiking trails. They also removed invasive plants that can affect wildlife in the area.
Movie star and acclaimed beauty Bo Derek kicked off her Breeders' Cup ambassador duties Saturday, leading runners participating in the 35th annual Jake's Fun Run to their starting position on horseback.
Yuli Gurriel of the Houston Astros has been suspended for five games next season for making a racist gesture at Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish during the World Series.
Two people in Chula Vista were left with serious but non-lethal injuries after a shooting Saturday morning.