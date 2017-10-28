Community gathers to celebrate beloved soul food restaurateur Sister Pee Wee

(NEWS 8) – To thank her for her years of service to the Logan Heights community and to show appreciation for her delicious soul food, a local politician proclaimed Saturday Sister Pee Wee Day.

Family, friends and fans of Barbara Harris, better known as Sister Pee Wee or Miss Pee Wee, gathered at Logan Heights Memorial Park to watch as the community fixture was honored with her own day by Councilman David Alvarez.

She was also presented with the inaugural Good Neighbor Award by the Larry Himmel Foundation. Beloved former News 8 reporter Larry Himmel built a special bond with Sister Pee Wee over the years stopping by her restaurant on the job and in his free time. News 8 lost Larry in 2014, but his wife and son made sure Sister Pee Wee knew just how much she meant to him.

"This is [Larry's] wife, this is my mom, but you are his real valentine," Larry's son Miles told Sister Pee Wee as he hugged his mother Joan.

Sister Pee Wee Soul Food Kitchen on the corner of 38th Street and Imperial Avenue served southern favorites in San Diego for more than five decades until slow business and uncertainty with her health forced her to close her restaurant for good.

Sister Pee Wee was always known as someone who kept her door open for those in the community. She often catered funerals in the community free of charge, and when she was 68 she adopted two abandon children.