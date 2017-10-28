Bo Derek's graces Del Mar as Breeders' Cup ambassador

DEL MAR (NEWS 8) - Movie star and acclaimed beauty Bo Derek kicked off her Breeders' Cup ambassador duties Saturday, leading runners participating in the 35th annual Jake's Fun Run to their starting position on horseback.

The 5k run, which benefits the Friends of Powerhouse, Del Mar's Community Center and the San Dieguito Boys and Girls Club, was the first of many in a week of Breeders' Cup pre-race events.

Monday marks the opening of the 2017 Thoroughbred Owner Conference at the Del Mar Hilton followed by post position draws for the Cup Distaff and Cup Classic, the cup's two feature races.

Fall racing season opens at the track on Wednesday. Opening Day festivities include a tribute to Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Enberg at the Fairmount Grand Del Mar.

Breeders' Cup races take place on Friday and Saturday, November 3 and 4.

Derek, an avid animal advocate, joined News 8's Dan Cohen and Nichelle Medina last Friday to talk about her duties this week in Del Mar, including her role in bringing the Super Bowl of horse racing to Del Mar.

She also owns a line of pet hygiene products under the company Bo Derek Pet Care. A portion of her sales revenue goes toward military veteran K-9s and other veteran animals.