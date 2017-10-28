Crews knock down brush fire sparked in Linda Vista Canyon

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters were quickly able to tackle a small brush fire in an urban canyon Saturday evening.



Authorities were notified of the blaze at about 2 p.m., said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz. The fire was in a canyon near Elman Street in the Linda Vista neighborhood.



Firefighters stopped the forward spread of the fire about 20 minutes after it was first reported, Munoz said. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.



Munoz said there was no size estimate for the fire, but described it as very small.