2nd annual Talk Race Symposium keeps anti-racism conversation alive

POINT LOMA (NEWS 8) - Dozens of people gathered for the second annual Talk Race Symposium at Point Loma Community Presbyterian Church to discuss race relations and diversity.

People of all colors and from all walks of life discussed issues confronting the nation and our community. Some shared personal stories, while others came to add to the ongoing dialogue of race relations.

"It's something that's really needed, especially with all the hate groups that are coming out of the woodwork nationally," Continuing The Conversation's Carla Stayboldt said. "We felt in San Diego we needed to make a difference and say this is wrong."

Speakers focused on general topics like racial disparities in housing, education and criminal justice.

"Some people say it doesn't exist, there's systemic racism that exists," Continuing The Conversation's Derrick Luckett said. "There's all types that exist the question to a black man, it exists on a daily basis for someone of color. They all experience it differently in different ways, but we all feel it."

"We can't afford to have San Diego split because of whats going on in Washington and other places. We need to learn to live together, learn about each other and grow from that," Luckett added.

Continuing the Conversation meets monthly to discuss the same issues and keep the dialogue going.

"There's an attempt trying to normalize racism and the majority of our society is not that way," participant Nathan Yoder said. "I don't believe that."