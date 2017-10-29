Man stabbed during attempted carjacking in airport parking lot

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was stabbed in a carjacking attempt in an airport parking lot, and the suspect remained at large Sunday.



At about 4:50 p.m. Saturday, an unknown man approached a man and a woman who were loading their car, which was parked in an economy lot on the north side of the San Diego International Airport, according to the San Diego Harbor Police Department.



Officers said the suspect, who was armed with a knife, grabbed the woman and demanded her car keys. The man attempted to intervene, receiving multiple stab wounds in the process, police said.



The suspect fled on foot, and the male victim was taken to a hospital, police said. The female victim was uninjured.



Neither victim was identified.



Officers said the suspect was described as an Hispanic man, between 5- feet-3 and 5-feet-6 inches tall, with shoulder length, dark, wavy hair. He was said to have been wearing a grey hoodie and black pants, and was carrying a black backpack.



Harbor Police were investigating, and they asked anyone with information on the incident to contact the San Diego Harbor Police Department at (619) 686-8000.