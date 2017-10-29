Suspect at large after burglarizing home in Jamul

JAMUL (CNS) - A suspect remained at large Sunday after he attacked a 78- year-old man who walked in on his home being burglarized.
At about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the 78-year-old man came home on Lyons Valley Road, and found an unknown man burglarizing his residence, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The suspect wrestled the victim to the ground, but the intruder fled, taking cash and jewelry with him.
Deputies described the suspect as black man in his 30s, 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan, long-sleeved shirt and tan shorts.
Detectives were investigating, and deputies asked anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Michael Moore at (619) 660- 7045 or michael.moore@sdsheriff.org .
Two children who were pulled from a fire in a second-floor apartment in the Rancho Bernardo community have died, police said Saturday.
More than 100 volunteers came together Saturday to help clean up the Mission Valley Preserve for National Make a Difference Day. The effort was organized by the San Diego River Park Foundation as part of its annual Clean Sweep event. The volunteers helped beautify the preserve by restoring murals, painting over graffiti and cleaning up hiking trails. They also removed invasive plants that can affect wildlife in the area.
A man was stabbed in a carjacking attempt in an airport parking lot, and the suspect remained at large Sunday.
To thank her for her years of service to the San Diego community and to show appreciation for her delicious soul food, a local politician proclaimed Saturday Sister Pee Wee Day.
Dozens of people gathered for the second annual Talk Race Symposium at Point Loma Community Presbyterian Church to discuss race relations and diversity.