Man dressed as Santa Claus shoots 3 people at Halloween party

A man dressed as Santa Claus allegedly opened fire at a Texas Halloween party on Sunday morning, injuring four people.
When Felisha Ruehmer’s friends kept tagging her in Facebook posts about a man who gives haircuts to the homeless, she took it as a sign.
Toddler Sherin Mathews, who was found dead in Texas last Sunday, was not malnourished, according to the manager of the Indian orphanage where the 3-year-old resided before she was adopted.
A 14-year-old Russian model collapsed and died after suffering from "utter exhaustion" during a three-month modeling assignment in China, reports said.
Two NYPD cops have been charged after an 18-year-old claimed she was raped inside of a police van when officers arrested her last month.
An Idaho mother who drove her SUV off a cliff, killing herself and her three children last year, did so deliberately, authorities announced Friday.
Two Iowa parents were charged with murder Wednesday after their 4-month-old son was found dead and infested with maggots inside of their apartment over the summer.