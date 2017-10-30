'KUWTK': Kim Kardashian Mocks Scott Disick for Taking Bella Thorne to Cannes: 'They Looked So Desperate'

Kevin Spacey responded to allegations of past sexual misconduct on Sunday with a partial apology that doubled as a coming out statement, saying, "I choose now to live as a gay man."
Scott Disick has never handled his breakup with Kourtney Kardashian particularly well, but on Monday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, viewers got a look at just how crazy their relationship drama can get.
Actor and Broadway star Anthony Rapp is going public with his allegations that Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was just 14 years old.
While Halloween is still a few days away, we're just going to go ahead and call it for Gwyneth Paltrow.
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are loving their first few weeks with their newborn son, Gunner Stone Pratt. Not only does the little one have his own (verified!) Instagram account, but his parents are also sharing lots of sweet photos with him on social media.