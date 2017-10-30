Southwest Airlines bringing live concerts to mid-air flights - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Southwest Airlines bringing live concerts to mid-air flights

How would like to experience a live concert 35,000 feet in the air?

Southwest Airlines is adding live music to some flights as part of a 'pop-up' concert called "Live at 35."

Southwest recently teamed up with Warner Music Nashville to bring surprise live shows onto some of the planes.

Country star Devin Dawson recently performed on a flight from Nashville to Philadelphia and uploaded the video to social media.

Southwest says the concerts will take place on about 20 flights a year.

Some quickly took to twitter to express their opinions about the latest entertainment addition to travel.

