Southwest Airlines bringing live concerts to mid-air flights

How would like to experience a live concert 35,000 feet in the air?

Southwest Airlines is adding live music to some flights as part of a 'pop-up' concert called "Live at 35."

Southwest recently teamed up with Warner Music Nashville to bring surprise live shows onto some of the planes.

Country star Devin Dawson recently performed on a flight from Nashville to Philadelphia and uploaded the video to social media.

I checked the “Sing ALL ON ME at 35,000 feet in the air” box off the bucket list. Thank you @SouthwestAir #liveat35 https://t.co/SCK1U1PQ0K pic.twitter.com/0lYoSd7frU — Devin Dawson (@zdevin) October 26, 2017

Southwest says the concerts will take place on about 20 flights a year.

Some quickly took to twitter to express their opinions about the latest entertainment addition to travel.

Southwest Airlines are giving passengers pop-up gigs for their in-flight entertainment.https://t.co/g560aXkkuL pic.twitter.com/49YQUOFjzR — Tone Deaf (@tonedeaf_music) October 28, 2017