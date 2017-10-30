City Council considers plan for connector between Serra Mesa and Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A plan for a small roadway that's created a large amount of opposition is scheduled to go before the San Diego City Council for consideration on Monday.



City staff proposes to build a 460-foot-long connector between Phyllis Place in Serra Mesa and the intersection of Via Alta and Franklin Ridge Road at the north end of Mission Valley, near the 805 freeway. Via Alta and Franklin Ridge run through the Civita residential development, which has been built over the last several years north of Friars Road and east of Mission Center Road.



Project proponents contend a four-lane roadway would provide drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians from Serra Mesa a more direct route into Mission Valley, thereby reducing traffic congestion. They also said it would improve police and fire response times, and serve as emergency evacuation route.



Opponents say traffic in the area would be worsened, not improved.



Over nearly 15 years, the proposal has been twice rejected by the city's Planning Commission and once by the City Council. A community group in Serra Mesa also opposed the plan, while a similar entity in Mission Valley took no action.



More recently, however, the proposal received unanimous backing from the City Council's Smart Growth and Land Use Committee.



The council members will be asked to certify an environmental review of the project and approve an amendment to the Serra Mesa Community Plan.



An alternative, to build a connecting roadway for use only by emergency vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians - but not private vehicles - could also be considered by the council, according to staff.