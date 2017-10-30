World's biggest all-female skateboarding event in Encinitas - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

World's biggest all-female skateboarding event in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (NEWS 8) - The biggest all-female skating event in the world is in Encinitas this weekend. 
     
Exposure Skate has a $50,000 purse at stake and the top female pros will be competing. Plus, there are several amateur events, as well.

It's all about female empowerment and giving back to the community through skating. It's Saturday November 4 at Encinitas Community Park from 8 a.m. - Sunset.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Encinitas with all the details. 

