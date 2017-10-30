Apparent dispute between neighbors leads to shooting in Santee

SANTEE (CNS) - An apparent dispute between neighbors at a residential complex near Santana High School led Monday to a shooting that left one of the men wounded and the other under arrest, authorities reported.

The gunfire in the 9800 block of Shirley Gardens Drive in Santee was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies arrived to find the suspected assailant, 53-year-old Grady Alan Neel, walking in the complex.

"Neel stated he was unarmed and (was) taken into custody without incident," Lt. Anthony O'Boyle said.

Medics took the victim, whose name was not immediately available, to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body.

It was unclear what prompted the violence between the two men, who were described as neighbors. Deputies found the gun that had wounded the victim inside the suspect's residence, O'Boyle said.

Neel was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm. He was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.