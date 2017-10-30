Truck with new mammogram system stops in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a pink 18-wheeler has been cruising cross country and made a stop in San Diego on Monday.

San Diegans can check out a new mammogram system inside that's designed for comfort.

The truck was recently in Los Angeles and will move on to Phoenix after the local visit.

The technology was designed by GE and is called Pristina.

One of the ways it's different than a typical mammogram is its spa-like feel designed to make women feel more comfortable.

When it comes to the mammogram machine itself: there are comfortable arm rests, rounded corners, and it's the first of its kind to allow women to control how much pressure is being put on their breast using a handheld compression device.

When it comes to breast cancer early detection is key and the hope with this system is that making mammograms more comfortable will inspire more women to get them done.

The truck will be parked outside the Double Tree Hotel in Mission Valley's Hazard Center until 5 p.m. on Monday.

Tune into CBS 8 at 5 p.m. when News 8's Shannon Handy will test out the machine and showcase how it works.

RELATED COVERAGE