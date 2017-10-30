ATM ripped from drive-thru in Allied Gardens - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

ATM ripped from drive-thru in Allied Gardens

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspect using a stolen heavy-equipment construction vehicle unsuccessfully tried to steal an ATM Monday morning from an Allied Gardens bank, police said.

A witness reported the attempted theft just before 5 a.m. in front of the Union Bank at 5197 Waring Road at the corner of Zion Avenue, San Diego police officer Dino Delimitros said.

The would-be thief used a bulldozer-type vehicle to knock the ATM off its foundation, Delimitros said. But the suspect apparently fled after being unable to load the cash machine into the front-end bucket of the construction vehicle.

Police responding to the area found the vehicle crashed into a pickup truck and abandoned on Mound Avenue about two blocks away, Delimitros said. Officers were searching for a suspect as detectives investigated the attempted ATM theft and the apparent theft of the heavy machinery vehicle.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.