ATM ripped from drive-thru in Allied Gardens

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspect using a stolen heavy-equipment construction vehicle unsuccessfully tried to steal an ATM Monday morning from an Allied Gardens bank, police said.



A witness reported the attempted theft just before 5 a.m. in front of the Union Bank at 5197 Waring Road at the corner of Zion Avenue, San Diego police officer Dino Delimitros said.



The would-be thief used a bulldozer-type vehicle to knock the ATM off its foundation, Delimitros said. But the suspect apparently fled after being unable to load the cash machine into the front-end bucket of the construction vehicle.



Police responding to the area found the vehicle crashed into a pickup truck and abandoned on Mound Avenue about two blocks away, Delimitros said. Officers were searching for a suspect as detectives investigated the attempted ATM theft and the apparent theft of the heavy machinery vehicle.