Catching up with singer Cyndi Lauper, the face of psoriasis 'See Me' campaign

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Cyndi Lauper has released a special new song called "Hope" in honor of World Psoriasis Day.

The Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning singer is known for huge hits like "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," but many don't know that Cyndi has spent years dealing with plaque psoriasis.

She and dermatologist Dr. Jeffrey spoke with Morning Extra about the psoriasis community and offering others some hope.

Cyndi says she is committed to raising awareness of the impact the disease can have on everyday life, and encouraging patients to seek treatment.

Cyndi has partnered with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation as the face of the "See Me" campaign. As part of the initiative, the song "Hope" was released at SEEMEtoKnow.com.

“I have met many people living with psoriasis and drew inspiration for the song from their stories of struggle, courage, perseverance and hope,” said Cyndi. “I know first-hand the impact psoriasis can have and my goal is to give a voice to the millions of Americans who may struggle with their psoriasis. We don’t need to hide, and we don’t need to feel embarrassed.”

See the video for "Hope" below.

To view this video on YouTube click here.