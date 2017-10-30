Social Media Rips Adam Sandler for Repeatedly Touching 'The Crown' Star's Knee During Interview

Wendy Williams was doing a special Halloween episode of her daytime talk show Tuesday when she passed out during the live broadcast.
The Michigan teen who murdered his half-sister was sentenced to 40 to 100 years in prison, as the slain girl’s mother tore into him during her anguishing statement to the court Monday.
One kid clearly stood out as the president and first lady greeted children on the South Lawn of the White House Monday for Halloween festivities — a little girl dressed as the first lady.
The two women who were recently plucked from a sailboat in the Pacific had an emergency beacon that was never activated, officials revealed Monday.
As Inside Edition celebrates its 30th season, the correspondents are reflecting on their most memorable assignments.
Dinosaurs wearing running shoes might seem like an impossible sight, but many witnessed the curious spectacle during the second annual “T. Rex Stampede” in Nashville over the weekend.
A Pennsylvania mother who made headlines after allegations arose she brutally beat her young daughter who incorrectly recited Bible verses will serve time in prison.
A Wisconsin community is looking for answers after street drugs were found among a child's Halloween candy.
A California family desperately tried to outrun a wildfire bearing down on their mountain home, but only the parents remain with the living.