Backpack transforms into bulletproof vest for active shooter protection

San Diego Christian College, a nearly 50-year-old nonprofit school in Santee, cant account for more than $20 million in expenses that are supposed to be detailed on its public tax returns.
Court records show Henry Lopez threatened to "burn all of this down " six weeks before a fire occurred at his Rancho Bernardo condo, killing his two children Cristos and Isabella.
A 28-year-old man was killed Monday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in the Grantville section of San Diego.
In the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting a Southern California company is offering a new product that can help protect you from an active shooter.
A San Diego woman has not allowed her limitations from stopping her from making strides toward her dream. Cheryl Hile recently became the first person with multiple sclerosis to finish a marathon on each of the seven continents - in one year. News 8's Shawn Styles has more on her incredible story.
Halloween means scary movies, spooky décor and, for the little ones, the joy of trick-or-treating. Several San Diego agencies have helpful tips to keep kids safe throughout the holiday and we've compiled a list to share with parents and guardians of trick-or-treaters.
A quarrel between two men at an apartment complex near Santana High School escalated Monday into a shooting that left one of them wounded and the other under arrest, authorities reported.
Lightning rarely strikes in the same spot twice, so imagine the odds of owning two dogs with special talents.
As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, General Electric is showing off its newest mammogram technology inside a pink 18-wheeler.