Man struck and killed by two cars in Chula Vista

An apparent dispute between neighbors at a residential complex near Santana High School led Monday to a shooting that left one of the men wounded and the other under arrest, authorities reported.
Tuesday is the big day: Halloween! Two carving pros stopped by Morning Extra with tips to help create an unforgettable display.
A woman frustrated over a pending divorce conspired with her gun instructor to lure her estranged husband to a dark Carlsbad dirt road, where he was shot, a prosecutor said Monday.
Tuesday is Halloween, which means trick or treating and lots of candy coming home. But should you let your kids eat all of those treats?
An investigation was underway Monday into the death of a man who was struck by two vehicles on a Chula Vista street.
School and law enforcement officials met with parents Monday morning outside Meadowbrook Middle School to answer questions and concerns on the first day of classes since two students at the Poway middle school were found to be carrying "hit lists" containing the names of classmates and faculty.
Grief counselors met with students and parents at Sunset Hills Elementary School Monday, as students and staff mourn the deaths of two siblings.
A suspect using a stolen heavy-equipment construction vehicle unsuccessfully tried to steal an ATM Monday morning from an Allied Gardens bank, police said.
As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a pink 18-wheeler has been cruising cross country and made a stop in San Diego on Monday.
A plan for a small roadway that's created a large amount of opposition is scheduled to go before the San Diego City Council for consideration on Monday.