Dr. Mehmet Oz shares surprising health secrets

Tune into The CW San Diego weekdays at 5 p.m. for "The Dr. Oz. Show"

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — From unleashing the power of coffee to the truth about the benefits of apple cider vinegar, Dr. Oz has you covered.

He spoke to Morning Extra and shared some of his surprising health secrets along with a preview of what's ahead on his show.

Here is a quick look at some of the subjects he'll be tackling this week alone:

Monday 10/30/17

Your Alzheimer’s Action Plan: Anti-Alzheimer’s Meal Plan

Alzheimer’s prevention starts in the kitchen! Today, I’m giving you the meal plan you need to reduce your risk. pic.twitter.com/u1QdqchXrq — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) October 30, 2017

Tuesday – 10/31/17

The Hidden Health Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar

Wednesday – 11/1/17

Could You Survive a Carjacking?

Thursday 11/2/17

Supermarket Seafood: What You Need to Know About the World’s Most Affordable and Widely Available Fish

Friday 11/3/17

Food Can Fix It: Easy Ways to Alter Your Coffee Drinks For Boosted Energy and Longevity