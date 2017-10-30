Dr. Mehmet Oz shares surprising health secrets

All lanes of the connector ramp from northbound State Route 67 at westbound State Route 52 are blocked due to an overturned vehicle.
San Diego Christian College, a nearly 50-year-old nonprofit school in Santee, cant account for more than $20 million in expenses that are supposed to be detailed on its public tax returns.
A California billionaire and activist calling for President Trump's impeachment will be among the protesters outside Congressman Darrell Issa's office Tuesday.
No matter how hard you try your kids, and probably even you, are going to eat their fill of candy on Halloween.
An abandoned panga boat discovered on the Solana Beach shoreline prompted a response from law enforcement Tuesday.
A 28-year-old man was killed Monday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in the Grantville section of San Diego.
If you haven't filled your car's gas tank already, now is the time to do it. California’s gas tax is going up 12 cents on Wednesday.
In the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting a Southern California company is offering a new product that can help protect you from an active shooter.
Court records show Henry Lopez threatened to "burn all of this down " six weeks before a fire occurred at his Rancho Bernardo condo, killing his two children Cristos and Isabella.