Deadly motorcycle crash in Grantville near Mission Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Deadly motorcycle crash in Grantville near Mission Valley

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — A traffic accident involving a motorcycle left one person dead Monday.

The crash occurred in the 10400 block of San Diego Mission Road near San Diego Mission Road, just east of Interstate 15 in Grantville, according to San Diego police.

Traffic lanes in the area were closed following the fatality.

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates » 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.