Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Anna Wintour - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Anna Wintour

Posted: Updated:

James and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour take turns choosing between answering very personal questions or eating items like deep-fried butter and bull penis.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Anna Wintour

    Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Anna Wintour

    Monday, October 30 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-10-31 01:13:09 GMT

    James and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour take turns choosing between answering very personal questions or eating items like deep-fried butter and bull penis.

     

    James and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour take turns choosing between answering very personal questions or eating items like deep-fried butter and bull penis.

     

  • The IT Department

    The IT Department

    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:14 AM EDT2017-10-26 15:14:47 GMT

    When an office worker calls the IT department to solve a computer issue, confusion leads to Pennywise showing up when hearing a call for "It," and things don't make much more sense when information technology finally arrives.

     

    When an office worker calls the IT department to solve a computer issue, confusion leads to Pennywise showing up when hearing a call for "It," and things don't make much more sense when information technology finally arrives.

     

  • James Corden Challenges Usain Bolt to ALL the Games

    James Corden Challenges Usain Bolt to ALL the Games

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-10-25 21:23:29 GMT

    After losing a 100m race and a Drop The Mic battle to Usain Bolt, James makes the fastest man on earth play him at basketball, Twister, chess, and much more.

     

    After losing a 100m race and a Drop The Mic battle to Usain Bolt, James makes the fastest man on earth play him at basketball, Twister, chess, and much more.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.