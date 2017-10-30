Tips for keeping little ghosts and ghouls safe on Halloween

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Halloween means scary movies, spooky décor and, for the little ones, the joy of trick-or-treating.

Several San Diego agencies have helpful tips to keep kids safe throughout the holiday and we've compiled a list to share with parents and guardians of trick-or-treaters.

See below for some safety suggestions along with links to other Halloween safety resources.

Tips for Halloween safety while trick-or-treating and beyond

Put children in light or bright colors for easy visibility. If your little one opts for a dark costume use reflective tape to keep them in your sight. Giving kids glow sticks and/or flashlights can also help them stay visible. Make sure children's costumes fit correctly. Oversized or ill-fitting costumes and shoes can hinder mobility and excess fabric can catch fire if brushed against the open flame of a jack-o-lantern. Keep accessories – knives, swords, etc. short, soft and flexible to avoid injury. Younger children should be supervised by a parent or older sibling, while older children should travel in groups and have a curfew. Remind kids to follow traffic rules along their trick-or-treating route utilizing crosswalks and always looking both ways before crossing a street. Children should not enter homes of people they do not know and never approach a vehicle to accept a treat. Look through your kids' loot and throw away any candy or item that looks tampered with or is unwrapped. If any candy looks suspicious and might contain marijuana or some other poison, call the SDPD on its non-emergency number (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. Do not let little ones eat homemade treats, unless you know the person who made them. Feed children a snack or meal before trick-or-treating to keep them from sampling along the way, and ration candy after they're done to avoid tummy aches and toothaches.

Find additional safety tips at the links below:

San Diego Police Department safety tips

County News Center top 10 Halloween safety tips for parents

City of San Diego Halloween safety list

Halloween Safety video by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department



Stay fire safe this Halloween with these helpful tips! pic.twitter.com/RVFOLWc4Wv — CA Fire Foundation (@CAFireFound) October 29, 2017

??#Halloween?? is just days away. Watch some safety tips from Simon the @SDSheriff Safety Bloodhound to keep your ghouls & goblins safe! ???? pic.twitter.com/AHLw4NRne1 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) October 26, 2017

