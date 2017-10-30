Father in deadly Rancho Bernardo fire had threatened to burn home

A San Diego woman has not allowed her limitations from stopping her from making strides toward her dream. Cheryl Hile recently became the first person with multiple sclerosis to finish a marathon on each of the seven continents - in one year. News 8's Shawn Styles has more on her incredible story.
Halloween means scary movies, spooky décor and, for the little ones, the joy of trick-or-treating. Several San Diego agencies have helpful tips to keep kids safe throughout the holiday and we've compiled a list to share with parents and guardians of trick-or-treaters.
A quarrel between two men at an apartment complex near Santana High School escalated Monday into a shooting that left one of them wounded and the other under arrest, authorities reported.
Court records show Henry Lopez threatened to "burn all of this down " six weeks before a fire occurred at his Rancho Bernardo condo, killing his two children Cristos and Isabella.
Lightning rarely strikes in the same spot twice, so imagine the odds of owning two dogs with special talents.
As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, General Electric is showing off its newest mammogram technology inside a pink 18-wheeler.
A plan for a short roadway to connect Mission Valley and Serra Mesa was passed by the San Diego City Council on Monday, despite fierce opposition by some residents in the affected area.
Tuesday is the big day: Halloween! Two carving pros stopped by Morning Extra with tips to help create an unforgettable display.
A woman frustrated over a pending divorce conspired with her gun instructor to lure her estranged husband to a dark Carlsbad dirt road, where he was shot, a prosecutor said Monday.