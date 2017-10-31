Abandoned panga boat found on Solana Beach shoreline

SOLANA BEACH (NEWS 8) - An abandoned panga boat discovered on the Solana Beach shoreline prompted a response from law enforcement Tuesday.

Lifeguards responded to reports of the abandoned boat at around 7:45 a.m. on the beach just north of the Del Mar racetrack and waited for law enforcement to arrive. It was unclear how many people were on the boat or if it was involved in criminal activity.

