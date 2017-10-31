Abandoned panga boat found on Solana Beach shoreline - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Abandoned panga boat found on Solana Beach shoreline

Posted: Updated:

SOLANA BEACH (NEWS 8) - An abandoned panga boat discovered on the Solana Beach shoreline prompted a response from law enforcement Tuesday.

Lifeguards responded to reports of the abandoned boat at around 7:45 a.m. on the beach just north of the Del Mar racetrack and waited for law enforcement to arrive. It was unclear how many people were on the boat or if it was involved in criminal activity.

Related: Dozens flee panga boat in Mission Beach

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.