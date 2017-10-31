How to sneak fruits and veggies onto the Halloween menu - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

How to sneak fruits and veggies onto the Halloween menu

(NEWS 8) - No matter how hard you try your kids, and even you, are gonna eat their fill of candy on Halloween.

They'll look so cute in their costume that you'll have to give them a pass, but there are plenty of opportunities to get something healthy in their bellies while still having Halloween fun.

Olivewood Gardens' interim executive director Claire Groebner joined News 8's Dan Cohen on the Morning Extra on Tuesday to prepare some fun and healthy Halloween treats, like pumpkin harvest stew, mummy apples and a delicious chili.

Olivewood Gardens is a fall kitchen program held in schools in National City throughout October and November to encourage healthy eating. Learn more here.

