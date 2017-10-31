Anti-Trump billionaire joins protesters outside Rep. Issa's offi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Anti-Trump billionaire joins protesters outside Rep. Issa's office

Posted: Updated:
In this Oct. 7, 2015, file photo, billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer discusses climate change at a symposium in Sacramento, Calif. In this Oct. 7, 2015, file photo, billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer discusses climate change at a symposium in Sacramento, Calif.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A California billionaire and activist calling for President Trump's impeachment joined protesters outside Congressman Darrell Issa's office Tuesday.
     
NextGen America President Tom Steyer is considering a run for Dianne Feinstein's senate seat and hasn't ruled out a presidential run in 2020.
     
Following the launch of a new organizing effort, Uniting California, in seven districts across California, Steyer says he will join grassroots organizations and local activists who are organizing voters in CA-49 to hold Rep. Issa accountable for his votes to strip 36,000 of his constituents of their health care coverage, and to gut Medicare to give corporations and the wealthiest Americans a tax cut.

Steyer has already spent millions of dollars on TV ads against the president.
     

RELATED COVERAGE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.