Anti-Trump billionaire joins protesters outside Rep. Issa's office

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A California billionaire and activist calling for President Trump's impeachment joined protesters outside Congressman Darrell Issa's office Tuesday.



NextGen America President Tom Steyer is considering a run for Dianne Feinstein's senate seat and hasn't ruled out a presidential run in 2020.



Following the launch of a new organizing effort, Uniting California, in seven districts across California, Steyer says he will join grassroots organizations and local activists who are organizing voters in CA-49 to hold Rep. Issa accountable for his votes to strip 36,000 of his constituents of their health care coverage, and to gut Medicare to give corporations and the wealthiest Americans a tax cut.

Steyer has already spent millions of dollars on TV ads against the president.



