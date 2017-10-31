Anti-Trump billionaire to join protesters outside Rep. Issa's of - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Anti-Trump billionaire to join protesters outside Rep. Issa's office

Posted: Updated:
In this Oct. 7, 2015, file photo, billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer discusses climate change at a symposium in Sacramento, Calif. In this Oct. 7, 2015, file photo, billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer discusses climate change at a symposium in Sacramento, Calif.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A California billionaire and activist calling for President Trump's impeachment will be among the protesters outside Congressman Darrell Issa's office Tuesday.
     
NextGen America President Tom Steyer is considering a run for Dianne Feinstein's senate seat and hasn't ruled out a presidential run in 2020.
     
Following the launch of a new organizing effort, Uniting California, in seven districts across California, Steyer says he will join grassroots organizations and local activists who are organizing voters in CA-49 to hold Rep. Issa accountable for his votes to strip 36,000 of his constituents of their health care coverage, and to gut Medicare to give corporations and the wealthiest Americans a tax cut.

Steyer has already spent millions of dollars on TV ads against the president.
     
Tuesday's protest outside Issa's Vista office begins at 10 a.m.

RELATED COVERAGE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.