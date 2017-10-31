Masters of Illusion star wows News 8 ahead of Las Vegas show

(NEWS 8) - Not only is it Halloween, it's also National Magic Day. Coincidence?

You've probably seen magician Chris Randall appears on the hit CW series Masters of Illusion, Later this week the country's largest touring magic show is debuting a thrilling live show in the Jubilee Theatre at Bally's Las Vegas.

On Tuesday Randall joined News 8's Nichelle Medina and Heather Myers to talk about the show, his journey from aspiring magician growing up in the shadow of the Las Vegas Strip to becoming one of the world's top slight of hand artists and, of course, to perform some unbelievable magic.

Check out some of his tricks from Masters of Illusion: