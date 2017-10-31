Victims rescued from rollover crash off SR-67 in El Cajon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Victims rescued from rollover crash off SR-67 in El Cajon

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - The connector ramp from northbound State Route 67 at westbound State Route 52 has reopened after an SUV overturned.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. in El Cajon.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash, the California Highway patrol reports.

