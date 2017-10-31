Victims rescued from rollover crash off SR-67 in El Cajon

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - The connector ramp from northbound State Route 67 at westbound State Route 52 has reopened after an SUV overturned.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. in El Cajon.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash, the California Highway patrol reports.

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »

Update:The connector ramp from NB SR-67 at WB SR-52 has reopened. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) October 31, 2017