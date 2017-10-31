More than 300 MCRD recruits being treated for possible E. Coli exposure

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - More than 300 Marines at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego are being treated for possible E. Coli bacteria infection, MCRD officials confirm.
MCRD San Diego said that as of Tuesday, 302 recruits are being treated for diarrheal illness and some Marines have been infected with the Shiga toxin that causes E. Coli bacteria.
Limited cases were reported over the last six days with a spike in reports happening Tuesday, MCRD San Diego said. Ten recruits have been admitted at off-base facilities while the rest are being treated on base.
Cases have been reported at both MCRD San Diego and the Edson Range at Camp Pendleton.
"Our immediate focus is identifying, isolating and treating recruits who present symptoms," said Brig. Gen. William Jurney, commanding general, MCRD San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region. "We are working to identify the cause of the sickness, making sure our affected recruits can return to training as soon as possible and continuing training for recruits not influenced."
The source of the outbreak is under investigation.
MCRD San Diego said it has ramped up hygiene protocol on base in light of the outbreak, including:
- Separation and treatment protocols which isolates recruits presenting symptoms and limits interaction with unaffected recruits.
- Increased hygiene requirements focusing on handwashing.
- Enhanced facilities cleaning to ensure proper sanitation and hygiene in all areas.
- Increased inspections of barracks, chow halls and common areas by Naval Medical Center San Diego's Preventative Medicine Unit.
- The dissemination of guidance on identifying possible symptoms to proactively seek treatment for potential cases.
The majority of the more than 5,500 recruits training at the base are not affected and are following their usual training schedule. MCRD San Diego said that families of recruits will be contacted if graduation dates are changed.
