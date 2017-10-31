Last-minute costume ideas for kids and adults - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Last-minute costume ideas for kids and adults

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Halloween is officially here, but if your costume isn't: fear not. 

Several local stores still have plenty of last-minute costumes to choose from. 

News 8's Shannon Handy reports from Gypsy Treasure in La Mesa with what's still haunting their shelves. 

The store is open until 7 p.m. Tuesday night and as you can imagine they are very busy with people coming in to get last-minute costumes. 

Gypsy Treasure stocks items to buy, but also has an entire rental section. 

They say the most popular costumes this year come from the TV series Game of Thrones. 

Shannon Handy was more interested in baby costumes since is her daughter's first Halloween. 

Tune into to CBS 8 at 5 p.m. to see what Shannon chose for her little one!  
 
 

