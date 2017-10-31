Husband testifies in botched murder-for-hire case

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Greg Mulvihill was ambushed and shot on a dark road in the North County and prosecutors say his wife conspired with her gun instructor to have him killed.

On Tuesday, Mulvihill took the stand against his wife Diana Lovejoy who broke down in tears at one point during his testimony.

The couple's divorce has been a tumultuous one. Lovejoy served Mulvihill with a temporary restraining order prior to the shooting claiming he abused her and their son.

As a result, Mulvihill was evicted from his house and tested for drugs which all came back negative.

These events left Mulvihill fighting for the custody of his son, who he was not initially allowed to see because of the claims his wife was making.

Towards the end of his custody evaluation, he was granted 50/50 custody.

From there, the DA moved right into the night Mulvihill received a phone call from a male stating he had information on him regarding his divorce documents.

The man told Mulvihill he had the information taped to a telephone pole on a dirt road in Carlsbad.

Mulvihill decided to go and took a friend with him. When the two arrived, they noticed a man lying on the ground in a bush holding a rifle. Seconds later, Mulvihill was shot in the chest.

Through phone-tracking devices police were lead to Lovejoy and then it was through the DNA of human waste left at the scene that lead authorities to Weldon McDavid. A man that Lovejoy met a few weeks prior at a shooting range and who is now accused of shooting her estranged husband.

McDavid faces 50 years to life behind bars if convicted, and Lovejoy could be sentenced to 25 years to life if she's found guilty.

