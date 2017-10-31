9-Year-Old Boy With Autism Sobs as He's Arrested for Fighting Wi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

9-Year-Old Boy With Autism Sobs as He's Arrested for Fighting With Another Student

Updated: Oct 31, 2017 1:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.