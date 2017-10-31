Eighth Grader Saves the Day as He Rescues Boater From Drowning in Rough Water

Meteorologists around the world are taking the opportunity to celebrate Halloween with various green screen effects.
During a high school football game over the weekend, a senior with cerebral palsy scored an 80-yard touchdown — the farthest he’s ever walked or ran without his crutches.
An Italian organization is giving refugees and asylum-seekers the opportunity to craft their skills as soccer players, learn the game and possibly become part of a team.
Erika Hurt was recovering in jail when she first learned that her heroin overdose had been captured on film and shared with the world.
A suspect has been taken into custody and multiple people are reportedly dead after police responded to an incident in New York City's Lower Manhattan.
The eighth grader who was in the right place at the right time when he rescued a boater from a capsized boat in Florida says he's no hero.
The parents of a 9-year-old boy with autism who was taken into custody in August after fighting another student and striking a teacher are sharing their side of the story after the controversial arrest.
Rose McGowan is fighting back after a warrant was issued for her arrest in connection with felony drug possession case.
Not every trick-or-treater can indulge in Halloween candy, and Florida cops and firefighters are busting out their “Thriller” moves to raise awareness for children with allergies.
The two women who were recently plucked from a sailboat in the Pacific had an emergency beacon that was never activated, officials revealed Monday.