The science of Halloween with Radical Rob

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Halloween is not just about tricks or treats, it's also about science and some spooky experiments.

Morning Extra's friends from Mad Science San Diego, including Radical Rob, stopped by on Tuesday to go through some Halloween experiments and share the science behind them.

Some fun facts about Mad Science of San Diego



Students who have participated in their after-school programs: Over 150,000



Hands-on workshops conducted: Over 12,000



Birthday parties conducted: Over 4,000



Assemblies conducted: Over 5,000

Click here to learn more about Mad Science of San Diego.